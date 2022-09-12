Biblical Battle Over Evil: Pastor Warns 'Little Demon' Cartoon Is an Attempt to 'Desensitize Us…to the Demonic'

A New York pastor is warning Christians to be wary of the new show “Little Demon,” a controversial cartoon about Satan airing on Disney-owned FXX.

Mike Signorelli, senior pastor of V1 Church in New York City, told CBN’s Faithwire he believes the series is an effort to normalize anti-biblical sentiment.

“They are trying to desensitize us and our kids to the demonic. It’s that simple. We’ve seen that over and over and over again,” he said. “But a show comes out and the attempt is to make something [normal] that biblically is not normal — trying to accept something that God clearly opposes, and it’s disgusting.”

As Faithwire previously reported, “Little Demon,” an animated show about a woman who mates with Satan and produces the antichrist, is raising eyebrows and making cultural waves.

Signorelli believes the show has “an agenda” and warned “Little Demon” is poised to potentially attract younger viewers.

“There’s a war spiritually going on,” he said. “The book of Ephesians talks about it, and our kids will be the casualties. There’s a fight over a generation. … They’re going to tell you it’s an adult show, but we all know that children want to watch.”

Signorelli said the cartoon format and the fact one of the main characters is a young teen makes the show “highly relatable to kids” at a time when children are “making decisions about their identity.”

The preacher also said the animated show’s release is a telling sign exposing the dire state of American culture. Beyond that, he warned about some of the violent elements in the show.

“What are the effects of desensitizing people and normalizing these images?” Signorelli asked. “First, it starts out like a joke, but then when you have to deal with the repercussions of feeding this content to the masses. It’s not that funny anymore.”

The pastor also lamented the broader integration of the occult into American culture, noting an exacerbation of these themes in stories, entertainment, and culture.

From Ouija boards to books on witchcraft, Americans seem increasingly interested in exploring magic and occultic themes and practices.

“To anyone watching, we are not fighting atheism,” Signorelli said. “We are actually fighting the New Age and counterfeit spirituality, and I’ll just tell you, the Bible says, ‘Satan comes as an angel of light,’ and so he’s not going to come as a complete and total opposite, because we would all discern that.”

He continued, “It comes in the form of humor and, ‘Oh, we’re just making fun of it,’ or it comes in the form of Ouija boards and … burning sage and these counterfeit spiritual practices.”

Signorelli lamented the sale of tarot cards for children, among other troubling products in the marketplace, noting the effort seems to be aimed at normalizing spiritual practices for kids.

“What they’ve lost in the midst of that is Christ,” he said. “We have to uncover what I believe are the works of the enemy. Strategies to literally condition our children.”

