'Funny How Life Works': Christian Comedian Michael Jr. Using Laughter to 'Make a Positive Change' in the World

Christian comedian Michael Jr. is a gifted stand-up comic who is known for effectively mixing thought-provoking life principles into his comedy routines.

He joined this week's "Prayer Link" program on the CBN NewsChannel to reveal how he makes people laugh as he simultaneously explores truths about life.

"I just give people an opportunity to laugh," he shared. "God has given me this gift to bring laughter to people, but a gift isn't a gift until you give it away and it's not measured by how many people like it, but how many other people need it."'



"Laughter is just the seasoning," he added. "It is not the vehicle, it's not the destination. I'm just using laughter to open up hearts so a deposit can be made to make a positive change."

During one comedy show, he said he felt led to share encouraging words throughout his skits. After the show, a man opened up to him and shared he was a fugitive in several states. The man was so moved by Michael Jr.'s encouragement that he wanted to turn himself into the authorities.

"There were some police officers there... I hugged (it) out with him, prayed, and then he got in the back of the car," Michael Jr. recounted.

The 63-year-old comedian says he is always looking for the opportunity to make people laugh and give them freedom.

He does that through his podcast "Funny How Life Works" and a new book with the same name.

"I'm called to comedically inspire people to walk in purpose," Michael Jr. said on "The Pure Flix Podcast".

Michael Jr. is currently on the "Funny How Life Works" and "Funny How Marriage Works" tour.



