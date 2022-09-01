Football legend Deion Sanders recently shared how his faith in God guided him through a difficult and potentially deadly health struggle resulting in the amputation of two toes.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast.

Sanders, now head coach at Jackson State University, credited the Lord with his healing in a recent interview with Chris Neely of “Thee Pregame Show.”

Trouble began for the 55-year-old Sanders in 2021, when he was diagnosed with blood clots in his legs after a surgical procedure and needed two toes on his left foot amputated.

He faced weeks in the hospital and eight surgeries. Despite the dire circumstances, the football star is now thanking Jesus for his recovery, The Christian Post reported.

“It was a blessing because I could have lost my life very easily. … It was there. It was a thought process of losing my leg from the knee down,” Sanders said. “It was almost there. So when I look up and say ‘Thank you, Jesus,’ it’s because I know the quiet cries at night that were in that hospital.”

Watch him discuss these issues:

Sanders said he is “thankful” to have gone through the ordeal, adding it showed him more about God and his faith.

“I got to really see God’s face and the different personalities of God, I feel,” he said.

Throughout his hospital ordeal, the football great turned to prayer, explaining he spoke in tongues and praised Jesus during his stay.

See some of his medical treatments (caution: graphic images):

I told y’all we were gonna show it all in this documentary and that’s what this is. I got to warn ya This ain’t a pretty sight! I may have lost a couple soldiers in the battle but I never lost my faith in God! @barstoolsports @SMAC pic.twitter.com/dkjD83IAnL — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) March 8, 2022

“I’m pretty sure that some of those nurses thought I was crazy,” Sanders said, adding “he called on the Lord all night.”

Sanders has openly discussed past struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts — and how finding Jesus helped save his life. Before that, he said he tried to “take himself out.”

“I gave my life to the Lord in a condo all alone in Cincinnati, Ohio, while I was playing baseball,” Sanders said a few years ago during an appearance on “I Am Athlete.” “I went through a roller coaster of emotions. I was at the bottom of, to me, what life was.”

Praise God for Sanders’ faith journey, and for his willingness to discuss it so publicly.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***