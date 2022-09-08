'You'll Be Moved Deeply': New Pro-Life Film Explores the Powerful Gift of Adoption

A new pro-life movie called "Lifemark" will be released in theaters September 9.

It tells the true story that celebrates the gift of life. It comes from executive producers Kirk Cameron and the Kendrick brothers. Cameron believes the time of the film's release on the heels of the US Supreme Court's landmark abortion ruling is God-ordained.

"This is a movie that is coming out at an unbelievably providential moment in history," Cameron told CBN News. "I mean, who would have thought that Roe v. Wade would be gone? Like, think – let's say that again. Roe v. Wade is gone. Holy smokes. And now, here's a movie that's coming on the heels of that Supreme Court decision that celebrates the value of life in the womb and the beauty of adoption."



"Lifemark" tells the story of 18-year-old David, whose comfortable world is tossed into chaos when his birth mother surprisingly reaches out and wants to meet him. With his adoptive parents' support, David embarks on an inspirational journey to discover truths about his past. "Lifemark" highlights and celebrates the true power of adoption.



"It's just a story that is full of heart and humor, action and adventure, and you see the impact that one life can have on so many,"



It's also a deeply personal story for Cameron and his family.

"I'm passionate about this because I have four adopted children. My wife Chelsea and I, we met and got married on the set of "Growing Pains." We started this great big family by adopting our kids," Cameron said. "Why did we do that? Well, my wife is herself an adopted child. So, think about this. My wife was one doctor appointment away from not existing. And our four children were also this close to not existing, and if my wife hadn't been born neither would our two natural-born children. So all six of our kids and my wife wouldn't be here if people didn't value their life while they were in the womb so that they could grow into these beautiful, amazing people that they are."



It's stories like Cameron's that executive producer Stephen Kendrick wants Christians to ponder more deeply as they confront abortion and live out the Gospel.

"I think the pro-life message that is beautifully interwoven into this story is really packaged and a beautiful adoption story," Kendrick said. "And I think the church has an amazing opportunity in our generation to not only support women in crisis pregnancies, but we need to practice what James 1:27 says – that pure religion is to also take care of the widows and the orphans. And having been an adopted father and seeing how amazing that can be and knowing that God's heart is for the orphan, we're spiritually adopted when we place our faith in Christ. I think the church has an amazing opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus and our generation by reaching out and supporting adoption."

We asked Cameron what he hopes the film will accomplish as audiences take in its message.

"This is a movie that is going to touch your heart in so many different ways," he said. "It's a three or four Kleenex movie; that's not a spoiler alert. It's just a little bit of a warning. You are going to be moved very deeply and you're going to be inspired to action. I think this is one of those Kairos moments in the history of the family of faith here in America, particularly where we have an opportunity to do like God and embrace the subject of adoption because I think it is the answer to the horrors of abortion."



"Lifemark" is a Fathom event, and will be in theaters for a limited time. Click HERE to find out where the movie is playing near you, and to buy tickets.