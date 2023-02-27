'A Sweet Move of God': Filmmaker Alex Kendrick Sees Power of Revival Firsthand at Lee University, Praises Experience

Filmmaker and actor Alex Kendrick is known for faith-building movies like “War Room,” “Overcomer,” “Courageous,” and “Fireproof.”

He’s also an encourager who delivers powerful addresses and books on faith and the issues of the day. Now, the performer is speaking out about the revivals sweeping American college campuses.

Kendrick revealed he recently visited Lee University, a Christian college in Cleveland, Tennessee, and took part in the revival there — a powerful gathering of students, faculty, and community members.

The filmmaker, who has three children who attend the school, joined CBN’s Faithwire to describe what he saw on campus, and how believers came together in unison to worship the Lord.

“I noticed no one was orchestrating anything,” he said. “No one was upfront with any agenda. You had a variety of people sharing quick testimonies, reading Scripture from various points in the room. Someone would stand up and start reading a Psalm or a passage from one of the Gospels, and everyone would agree.”

Kendrick continued, “Then someone else would randomly start singing a hymn, a worship song, a praise, and then the group would join in.”

Kendrick and his family stayed in the chapel for about two hours and he truly “loved it,” explaining how the authentic and faith-building experience deeply resonated with him.

“It was just a sweet move of God,” he added. “It was obvious to me that the room was multiple denominations.”

Despite any differences, though, Kendrick said there was a profound unity observed, as everyone acknowledged the Lord and their need for Him in their lives.

Kendrick also heard various healing stories, including one about a woman who was purportedly cured of deafness during the revival.

“[One woman] said, ‘We had a group praying over her, and then her ears opened up,’ and I just was like, ‘Wow.'”

And another woman purportedly experienced a healing in her knee.

Despite some critics who have taken issue with the revivals or pondered their authenticity, Kendrick said he has learned over the course of his ministry to be “very careful about putting God in a box” when it comes to assessing how he “pours His Spirit out.”

He said he has personally spoken with college students who felt the Lord profoundly touched their hearts during the events at Lee University as well as Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky.

“I see people coming clean before the Lord,” he said. “When I see conviction and people’s desire go up to be right with the Lord, the Spirit is at work, and so that’s what we have to pray for.”

Continue to pray for the students, faculty, and individuals who have been part of these revivals — for lasting change, a deeper connection with the Lord, and a fervor to reach others with the Gospel.

