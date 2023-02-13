'All Glory to God': Super Bowl Champ Harrison Butker Praises the Lord, Delivers Powerful Message About Faith and Identity

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is giving God all the glory after booting the winning field goal that secured his team’s 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII.

Butker said during a postgame press conference it’s essential for players to hit the field and focus on what they can control.

“I kind of had the easy job there,” he said. “Offensive line did a great job blocking, great snap, great hold, and thankfully the ball went through, and all glory to God.”

Butker also spoke with Sports Spectrum’s Jason Romano, sharing the importance of faith and prayer in his life. The star player said it was a “blessing” to be at the Super Bowl a third time in four years, and said he is resolute about putting first things first.

“You miss some kicks and you realize, ‘OK my identity can’t be all as a football player.’ So I grew a lot in my prayer life knowing I’m nothing without Him and I gotta lean on Him.” Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker plays in his 3rd Super Bowl in 4 years.https://t.co/i3qEzALVUT pic.twitter.com/QhEBB0i1Kn — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) February 13, 2023

“It’s the most important thing,” he said of his Christian faith, adding he knows his identity can’t be placed in football and must come from the Lord. “If I didn’t have faith in God, I don’t think I’d be the father I am, the husband I am, the kicker I am. That kind of sets a tone for everything else…that gives me the strength to go do everything I need to.”

Butker added, “I know I’m a child of God.”

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton also shared in a postgame presser a dream he had a few nights before the Super Bowl — a vision that came to full fruition during the game when he scooped up a fumble and made it 36 yards to score a touchdown.

It was one of the most memorable moments of the night, as Sports Spectrum noted.

“I actually had a dream about scooping and scoring in the Super Bowl two nights ago,” Bolton said after the game. “For it to happen is surreal. I just thank God, my family, teammates and coaches, and my community and Chiefs Kingdom. They all played a part in this win for sure.”

We’ll leave you with that incredible moment:

CHIEFS TIE IT BACK UP WITH A SCOOP AND SCORE : #SBLVII on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/3uHVnyCwfW — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023

