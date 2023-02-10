Damar Hamlin Thanks God, Medical Teams for Saving His Life During Speech at NFL Honors

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed during a nationally televised Monday night NFL football game in January, made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors event Thursday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

It was his second public appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week, paying tribute to those who had a hand in giving him a second chance at life. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals training and medical staffs, along with the staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center — collectively called "Team Damar" — were recognized with a tribute video at the event before being invited onto the stage.

Hamlin's medical emergency led to prayers for his recovery by players, coaches, television sports anchors, and fans around the world.

After receiving a standing ovation from the audience, he spoke to them about the amazing events in his life. All of the audience members remained standing throughout his address.

"First, I would just like to thank God for being here," Hamlin, 24, said. "Every day I'm amazed that my experiences could encourage so many others across the country and even across the world — encourage them to pray, encourage to spread love, and encourage to keep fighting no matter the circumstances."

"Sudden cardiac arrest is something I never would have chosen to be a part of my story, but that's because our own visions are too small even when we think we see the bigger picture," the Bills safety continued. "My vision was about playing in the NFL and being the best player I could be, but God's plan was to have a purpose greater than any game in this world."

"My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope, and now with a new set of circumstances, I can say he's doing what he's always done," Hamlin said. "I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it's a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose."

He also personally thanked an ICU doctor named Yusef, who told him he had been through something similar.

"My third night awake in the hospital, I met an ICU doctor. His name was Yusef. He told me he had a similar experience. He showed me he was OK and that meant so much to me," Hamlin said. "There was so much uncertainty at the time and just him coming to me, showing I could live a normal life again, it meant so much to me in the moment. So, I want to give a big thank you to him and a special thank you to everyone on this stage for everything they did for me."

He also thanked people for praying for him.

"And thank you for everyone around the country and around the world who prayed for me, and hoped for me. The journey will continue," Hamlin concluded.

Following his address, he was surrounded by the members of medical teams on stage, receiving hugs.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The Bills safety collapsed on the field after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Jan. 2. The sight of an elite-level athlete nearly dying on the field sent a shock across the NFL and the world.

In the days and weeks after his collapse, Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser received unexpected GoFundMe donations. "Chasing M's" has since raised more than $9 million.

Hamlin has said he plans to support young people through education and sports with GoFundMe donations. He also will use proceeds from the sale of new T-shirts, emblazoned with "Did We Win?" along with his hands in the shape of a heart, to raise money for the trauma center in Cincinnati that treated him.

Hamlin received the Alan Page Award on Wednesday. The award annually recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his hometown and team city. Past winners have included Drew Brees, Warrick Dunn, Gale Sayers, Bart Starr, Archie Manning, Peyton Manning, Ken Houston, and Rodney McLeod of the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I told my teammates you might as well give the man of the year to Damar Hamlin, just for the way he's galvanized our country, brought us together," said Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was selected as the Walter Payton Man of the Year. "(He) made so many people understand the power of prayer, the power of community, the power of coming together and resiliency, not giving up and having faith."