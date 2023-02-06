Disney TV Star Joshua Bassett Preaches Salvation on Twitter, Tells of 'First Hand' Encounters with Jesus

Actor and singer-songwriter Joshua Bassett, known for his starring role as Ricky Bowen in Disney's "High School Musical: The Series," announced on social media recently that he has embraced Christianity.

The 22-year-old tweeted about his newfound faith in Jesus on Jan. 5, writing in a tweet: "Jesus Christ is the only way. His death and resurrection are historically documented. turn away from (sic) hate, seek forgiveness and come home to Him."

Jesus Christ is the only way.

His death and resurrection are historically documented.

turn away form hate, seek forgiveness and come home to Him . — Joshua Bassett (@joshuatbassett) January 5, 2023

Bassett's tweet has received more than 10 million views, and 34,000 likes. It has been retweeted more than 5,200 times since it was posted.

According to journalist Caleb Parke, the Disney star shared more about his Christian faith in a recent Instagram post.

"Tonight at church i prayed to God, 'so i will know for certain that you are Jesus, and He is the only way, please send someone to touch my back and i will shout it from the rooftops," Bassett wrote.

"Moments later, two people came up behind me, saying that God put in on their heart to put their hands on me and pray," he explained.

"His love is great, and my faith is certain," Bassett said. "Praise be to God forever and ever in Jesus name."

He added, "I have also first hand encountered Jesus twice, the experiences were richer and more vivid than anything in my entire life."

Bassett has previously opened up about battling depression, stress, and panic attacks. In a tweet in late December, he reminded his fans to "reach out to support those you love."

"Most people I know, including myself, are struggling right now. please be good to yourselves and others, reach out to support those you love, and don't be afraid to ask for help," he wrote.

In 2021, Bassett came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community during an interview with Clevver News, a YouTube-based outlet.

The singer is in rehearsals for his tour titled "The COMPLICATED Tour" that's set to begin on March 7 in San Francisco. The tour includes performances in 32 cities in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, and France and will conclude on May 9 with a stop in London.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals may be taking toward God, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. As we report positive developments in celebrities' spiritual journeys, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.