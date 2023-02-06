'Full-On, Openly Satanic': Sam Smith 'Unholy' Grammy Performance With Devils, Horns Called 'Diabolical'

Social media lit up Sunday night after satanic imagery seemingly dominated one of the Grammy Awards performances, with fire, horns, and so-called “she-devils” taking the stage.

The themes, part of singers Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” performance, weren’t only lamented on social media; they were also discussed and even heralded on the official Grammy website and in other venues.

“Surrounded by long-haired acolytes in identical red sheaths, Smith kicked off the performance in an outfit of latex and a devil-horned top hat,” a Grammy description noted, going on to say Petras, who is transgender, entered with “she-devils” before “a wall of fire erupted.”

Variety called the performance “horror movie-inspired,” and noted some of the dancers had “satanic headgear.” And the entire spectacle was introduced by Madonna, a singer well-known for controversy.

Critics immediately took to social media to express concerns over the scenes perpetuated on the small screen, accusing Hollywood of invoking satanic imagery and lamenting the overall state of affairs in American entertainment.

The Grammy's are in another world with Madonna introducing them. Where have we gone to? This looks like Satanic worship. The song is called "Unholy". Is this where America has gone to? One Nation under God has left us. AS Chris Rock use to say, RUN TO CHURCH!

“Where have we gone to? This looks like satanic worship,” Twitter user Golf Girl wrote. “The song is called ‘Unholy.’ Is this where America has gone to? One Nation under God has left us.”

Attorney and radio host Jenna Ellis accused the Grammy Awards of going “full-on, openly satanic.”

So the Grammys just went full-on openly satanic tonight…

Here are some of the other responses (caution: video content contains disturbing performance elements):

You can be mad or upset about Sam Smith's satanic Grammy performance all you want. They enjoy flaunting it. Until you/we build up a God fearing culture again and put Jesus at the center of life this is the kind of crap you're going to keep getting shoved in your face. Change it.

Diabolical vibes at the #Grammys as it descends into satanic themes with the song "Unholy" performed by a debauched gay man. The WEF overlords at Davos were surely pleased by this disgusting display.

The Grammys are satanic.

After the performance ended, Grammys host Trevor Noah addressed the themes, pretending to be on a phone call with his mother.

“No, mom, it wasn’t the actual devil,” he said, responding to his mother’s faux concern. “Yeah, you did warn me about Hollywood.”

Noah concluded, “She said she’d be praying for all of us.”

'No, mom, it wasn't the actual devil ... Yeah, you did warn me about Hollywood' — Host Trevor Noah pretended to get a phone call from his mom after Sam Smith & Kim Petras' steamy 'Unholy' performance at the #GRAMMYs

While moments like this often lead to frustration, they should predominately turn believers toward heartbreak and prayer.

In a deeply lost culture, using such themes and heralding unholiness isn’t simply unfortunate; it’s a tragic sign of hearts and minds not aligned with Christ. Take a moment to pray for those involved.

