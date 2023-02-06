Displaying 30+ Stories
'Full-On, Openly Satanic': Sam Smith 'Unholy' Grammy Performance With Devils, Horns Called 'Diabolical'

02-06-2023
Billy Hallowell
Sam Smith performs "Unholy" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Social media lit up Sunday night after satanic imagery seemingly dominated one of the Grammy Awards performances, with fire, horns, and so-called “she-devils” taking the stage.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast:

The themes, part of singers Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” performance, weren’t only lamented on social media; they were also discussed and even heralded on the official Grammy website and in other venues.

“Surrounded by long-haired acolytes in identical red sheaths, Smith kicked off the performance in an outfit of latex and a devil-horned top hat,” a Grammy description noted, going on to say Petras, who is transgender, entered with “she-devils” before “a wall of fire erupted.”

Variety called the performance “horror movie-inspired,” and noted some of the dancers had “satanic headgear.” And the entire spectacle was introduced by Madonna, a singer well-known for controversy.

Critics immediately took to social media to express concerns over the scenes perpetuated on the small screen, accusing Hollywood of invoking satanic imagery and lamenting the overall state of affairs in American entertainment.

“Where have we gone to? This looks like satanic worship,” Twitter user Golf Girl wrote. “The song is called ‘Unholy.’ Is this where America has gone to? One Nation under God has left us.”

Attorney and radio host Jenna Ellis accused the Grammy Awards of going “full-on, openly satanic.”

Here are some of the other responses (caution: video content contains disturbing performance elements):

After the performance ended, Grammys host Trevor Noah addressed the themes, pretending to be on a phone call with his mother.

“No, mom, it wasn’t the actual devil,” he said, responding to his mother’s faux concern. “Yeah, you did warn me about Hollywood.”

Noah concluded, “She said she’d be praying for all of us.” 

While moments like this often lead to frustration, they should predominately turn believers toward heartbreak and prayer.

In a deeply lost culture, using such themes and heralding unholiness isn’t simply unfortunate; it’s a tragic sign of hearts and minds not aligned with Christ. Take a moment to pray for those involved.

