Jesus Ads from 'He Gets Us' Campaign Will Run During Super Bowl

The gospel will be shared during this year's Super Bowl, thanks to an ad campaign with the title He Gets Us.

As CBN News has reported, the campaign was launched in 2022 to reach people via TV, radio, digital ads, billboards, and experiential platforms. With a $100 million budget, the goal has been to start conversations among a wide array of people.

WXMI-TV reports the advertising firm Haven has spent $20 million to run a 30-second ad in the first half and a 60-second ad in the second half of the Super Bowl.

The He Gets Us campaign, is an initiative of The Signatry, a Christian foundation based in Overland Park, Kansas. It is a 501(c)(3) organization with a 100/100 Charity Navigator rating.

The foundation was given more than $100 million in funding from what it describes as "like-minded families who desire to see the Jesus of the Bible represented in today's culture with the same relevance and impact he had 2,000 years ago."

Other groups have joined the campaign, including the Luis Palau Association, the National Association of Evangelicals, and Christianity Today magazine.

"When people would hear, 'Oh, you're spending $100 million' they're like, that's a lot of money. And I think people are rightly skeptical," Jason Vanderground, president of the marketing firm Haven, and one of the creators of the campaign told WXMI. "They've seen marketing be used in ways that manipulated and took advantage of people. We understand that, we actually think that's healthy to be skeptical about it. But we look at Jesus and just say he was like the perfect communicator. And he used the tools and the means that he had available to him to get his message out. And that's all we're doing here."

Theologically speaking, Jesus was both fully God and fully man. It's one of the mysteries of the Christian faith. But sometimes people forget how human he was, and how he dealt with all the same things we do. The ad campaign reminds viewers of his humanity and his ability to understand the struggles we all experience in life.

Below are some of the ads that have already aired:

All of the advertisements point people to the He Gets Us campaign website which encourages visitors to read, watch and listen.

