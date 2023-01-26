Actor Who Portrays 'Little James' in 'The Chosen' Gives The Global Lane Glimpse of Season 3 Finale

It's the moment "The Chosen" fans have waited for.

The finale for Season 3 of the faith-based series will debut in theaters on Feb. 2 and 3 at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm before becoming available on its free app.

So many people wanted tickets, they crashed the ticketing website after the series creators made the announcement that the shows will be screened as part of Fathom Events. The website is now back online.

Fans who choose to watch the film on the app, instead of the theaters, can view the episodes for free on the platform on Feb. 5, for episode 7, and Feb. 7, for episode 8.

As CBN News has reported, The Chosen is the largest crowd-funded media project in history and is a global phenomenon.

The series about the life of Jesus and his disciples took the faith-based film industry by storm in 2017. According to the Chosen App, there have been more than 400 million views of the first two seasons, behind-the-scenes looks, and cast Q&A.



On this week's episode of The Global Lane, Jordan Walker Ross, the actor who portrays "Little James," one of the 12 Apostles in the series, discusses one of the most popular scenes from Season 3 and gives us a hint of what to expect from the finale.

