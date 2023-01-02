Buffalo Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field, Team Prays as He Gets CPR; Game Suspended

CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” the Bills said in a statement. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world and beyond quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for the Buffalo Bills safety. ESPN reported Hamlin was administered CPR on the field before being taken away in an ambulance.

Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.

Hamlin was surrounded by stunned players from both teams, and when he was taken off the field 16 minutes later, the Bills gathered in prayer.

Here’s a prayer for @BuffaloBills player Damar Hamlin…

Use it if you need words… Father, I come right now and lift up Damar Hamlin. We bring Damar under your authority and covering. We ask for continued healing over them. Full and complete healing in Jesus name over Damar. — Carlos Whittaker (@loswhit) January 3, 2023

While medical personnel were gathered around Hamlin, his uniform was cut off and he appeared to be getting CPR. ESPN reported on its telecast that Hamlin was also given oxygen. He was strapped to a backboard and moved into the ambulance.

“No one’s been through this,” longtime NFL quarterback Troy Aikman said on the ESPN telecast. “I’ve never seen anything like it, either.”

The game was suspended 21 minutes after the injury, and players walked off the field slowly.

The 24-year-old Hamlin spent five years of college at Pitt -- his hometown -- and appeared in 48 games for the Panthers over that span. He was a second-team All-ACC performer as a senior, was voted a team captain and was picked to play in the Senior Bowl.

He was drafted in the sixth round by the Bills in 2021, played in 14 games as a rookie and then became a starter this year once Micah Hyde was lost for the season to injury.

Entering the game, the 6-foot, 200-pound Hamlin had 91 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, and 1 1/2 sacks.

More reaction on social media reported by AP:

—-

“Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland. ❤️��” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter.

—-

“Sending our thoughts and prayers to Damar��” — Cincinnati Bengals on Twitter.

—

“Damar Hamlin is the best of us. We love you, 3. Praying for you.” — University of Pittsburgh, where Hamlin played his college ball.

—

“No one’s been through this. I've never seen anything like it, either.” — Longtime NFL quarterback Troy Aikman on the ESPN telecast.

—-

“The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please." — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J Watt on Twitter.

—

“Praying hard.. please be okay man. ������������” — Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Twitter.

—

“This is about Damar Hamlin and His Health. I must say this though another aspect of why this game should be postponed is because of the type of focus it takes to play a professional football game is as intense as it gets and I truly don’t believe these men can get that back. IMO.” — Former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears on Twitter.

—-

“Offering up prayers and strength for Damar Hamlin of the @BuffaloBills. The game should be postponed immediately.” — former tennis star Billie Jean King on Twitter.

—

“Prayers up for Damar Hamlin and his family. This game should’ve been called, nobody is concerned about football right now." — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Twitter.

—

“Absolutely speechless.. please pull through Damar!” — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt on Twitter.

—

“Praying for Damar Hamlin…the entire world is lifting this young man up.” — former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald on Twitter.

—

“Come on 3 ����” — Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders on Twitter.

—

“Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family. ��” — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Twitter.

—

“Please join me in prayer for Damar Hamlin ��” — former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow on Twitter.

—

“I’m asking all New Yorkers to join me in praying for Damar Hamlin, his family, his teammates, and our brothers and sisters in Buffalo.” — New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Twitter.

—

“������������@HamlinIsland������������” — University of Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi, who coached Hamlin in college.

—

"Sending our prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. We are all Buffalo Bills fans tonight." — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Twitter.

—

“I wanna send a prayer to Damar and his family . ����” — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.