Dolly Parton Shares a Divine Warning in Song Inspired by God-Given Dream

Country music legend Dolly Parton says a divine dream from God served as the inspiration behind her new song "Don't Make Me Have to Come Down There."

The award-winning singer and musician took to Instagram last week to share about the dream with her followers.

"I had a dream and I felt like it was worth putting out there," Parton explained.

She called the dream "something special."

"I had a dream that God was standing on a mountain and looking down at us saying 'don't make me come down there'," she continued. "It woke me up and I got up and started writing this song over a period of weeks and months."

The acoustic-led song begins with Parton detailing her dream along with the words God spoke to her.

"Last night I had a dream about God/He was standing on a mountain top/Looking down, around in such dismay," she sings. "And in my dream, I heard him say/Don't make me have to come down there/My children, you had best beware/If you don't pay attention, consequences will be dire/Don't make me have to come down there."

The song continues, "I've told you time and time again, you can't disobey and hope to win. I am still the boss here, in case there's any doubt. You know I put you in this world and I can take you out."

She also writes about "politics, earthquakes, erratic weather, pandemics, war, and hate" and urges people "bridge the great divide" and to seek God in prayer.

Parton released the track on her 77th birthday which was January 19th.