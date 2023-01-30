'God Using Me as a Vessel': Damar Hamlin Says God Has Good Plans in First Video Since Near-Death Experience

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin spoke over the weekend in his first video message since his Jan. 2 cardiac arrest during a Monday night football game sparked a nationwide prayer wave.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast:

Hamlin, speaking from the heart, delivered a powerful message of hope, gratitude, and resilience.

“As I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it’s finally a good time to share a few things,” Hamlin said, explaining why he waited to deliver the video address. “It’s just been a lot to process.”

Hamlin, who was released from the hospital Jan. 11, said the chaotic nature of his near-death experience and the healing that followed led him to hold back on speaking out, though he has been quite active on social media in recent weeks.

He took time in the video to thank those who saved him, to encourage fans, and to speak about the purposes he believes God has for his life.

“What happened to me on Monday night football, I feel, is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world,” Hamlin said.

The Bills player believes it’s a chance to give back to people in communities across the globe. Watch his powerful video address:

Hamlin also took time to thank the Bills training and medical staff, the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Buffalo General Hospital, his mom and dad, and his friends who texted, stopped by, and encouraged him on his healing journey.

He spoke specifically to the entirety of the NFL, expressing gratitude to fellow players on opposing teams who put differences and team allegiances aside to openly support him in prayer and love.

“You showed the world unity over division,” Hamlin said. “I’ll be forever thankful.”

Hamlin didn’t address questions about his future with the NFL, though he did make it clear he believes God has a plan and a purpose for him; he said he wants to continue being an influential role model.

“This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world,” he said. “And with God’s guidance, I will continue to do wonderful and great things.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***