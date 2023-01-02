Lauren Daigle Wraps Up Holiday Season by Giving Nearly $700K to Those in Need

Christian music artist Lauren Daigle wrapped up the holiday season by giving away nearly $700,000 to charities that help children, the elderly, and those in need.

Through her organization, The Price Fund, the two-time Grammy Award winner gave away a total of $681,000 to music charities whose mission is to serve underserved communities by allowing several children and young adults to perform on stage, the Gospel Music Association reports.

During this season of giving I wanted to shine a light on a few incredible organizations pic.twitter.com/0HsTuImuU1 — Lauren Daigle (@Lauren_Daigle) December 14, 2022

"I'm truly moved and inspired by the passion and commitment that I've seen from every single person involved with all of these organizations — not to mention the tireless and seemingly endless work done by their volunteers," said Daigle. "The thousands whose lives they touch each and every day, not only provides light and hope for so many in need, it sets an example for all of us to follow and shows us what we do mean to each other."

She presented the funds to several New Orleans organizations including Ellis Marsalis Center, Roots of Music, NOCCA, KidSmart, and Young Audiences of Louisiana.

Daigle started the foundation in 2019 through donations made through ticket sales, merchandise sales, and streaming music sales. So far, she has raised more than $2.2 million for 37 nonprofits around the world.

The website reads, "Lauren's mission is to instill hope and love among all people, no matter their background. She invests time into people and actively works to heal wounds and injustices experienced by others."

