Pure Flix Releases 'The Advocate' Series, Shining a Light on the Dark World of Trafficking

Pure Flix has released a new series inspired by true crime events involving cases of sex-trafficking. The new release aims to raise awareness right now because January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

It's called "The Advocate" and it's described as an "edge of your seat," faith-filled story of one child protective service agent on a mission to use her God-given gifts to help children in danger.

Nicole Abisinio directed the series, and she plays Amber, the child protective service agent.

She joined this week's "The Prayer Link" with more about what she's hoping to achieve in the fight against human trafficking.

