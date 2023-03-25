'Chills': Repairman and Worship Leader Wows 'American Idol' Judges With Powerful Christian Ballad

A singer from South Carolina stunned “American Idol” judges this week with his powerful rendition of Christian singer-songwriter Zach Williams’ song “To the Table.”

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast

Warren Peay, 23, belted out the ballad about sins, sorrow, and sadness, in front of celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, eliciting stunned and emotive reactions from the panelists.

“There’s a Savior and He calls,” the repairman and worship leader sang. “Bring it all to the table.”

Following the performance, Perry dubbed Peay “a Christian Chris Stapelton.”

“You are authentic,” she told the singer.

And Bryan apparently had “chills” while Peay sang.

For Ritchie’s part, the singer offered a memorable accolade underscoring just how moved he and his fellow judges were by the rendition.

“That is about as heading down the top 10 road that I’ve ever heard in my whole life,” Ritchie said. “I’m telling you, he’s strong — and he’s top 10.”

Watch the performance, which quickly racked up nearly half a million views, for yourself: