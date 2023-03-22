Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageEntertainmentNews
Faithwire

Christian Wrestler Under Fire After Praising Jesus, Mentioning Muhammad Following Win: 'Holy Spirit Power — It's Everything'

03-22-2023
Billy Hallowell, Faithwire
christianwrestler
(Screenshot credit: ESPN/Twitter)

A champion wrestler has come under fire for comments he made about his Christian faith and Muhammad after winning an NCAA title Saturday.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast. 

Penn State wrestler Aaron Brooks, 22, shared his Christian beliefs after securing the victory, crediting the Lord for his triumph.

“It’s everything, Christ’s resurrection is everything,” Brooks said after winning. “Not just his life, but his death and resurrection. You can only get that through Him — the Holy Spirit only through Him.”

It’s what he said next, though, that is sparking controversy. Brooks continued, “No false prophets, no Muhammad or no anyone else. Only Jesus Christ himself.”

The wrestler made his comments while still out of breath following the match, proceeding to also speak about the power of the Holy Spirit.

“Acts 1:8, Power, Holy Spirit power, it’s everything,” he said. “That’s where it’s from.”

Watch Brooks’ comments:

The wrestler said God has given him a platform and proclaimed, “it’s all for His glory,” according to Fox News.

Some likened the comments — particularly about false prophets and Muhammad — to bigotry and said they were uncalled for.

“FunFact: you can practice your faith without sounding like bigot and dragging someone else’s faith so disrespectfully,” Sarwat Malik tweeted. “Absolutely uncalled for, BRAZEN.”

Here are some of the other reactions:

Tripple congrats. But it’s so cringe when someone has the spotlight and talks about religion/politics.

We just wanted to hear about the takedowns man lol.

— GRIDE (@cryptogride) March 19, 2023

After capturing his third title at the 2023 NCAA wrestling championships, Aaron Brooks used his ESPN interview to call Muhammad a false Prophet and take a cheap shot at Muslims pic.twitter.com/T9qoRRpsQE

— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) March 20, 2023

NCAA Wrestling also came under fire for reportedly sharing and then deleting the post-match video.

Brooks hasn’t yet addressed the controversy surrounding his remarks.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Would you like resources to help you navigate the important issues in this article? Click on any of the topics below:

Faith Jesus

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Error: There was an internal error submitting your form. Please check your information and try again or call us at 1-800-759-0700
Latest CBN News Stories