Jessa Duggar Schools Media Over False Reports She Had Abortion After Revealing Tragic Miscarriage

After admitting in a vulnerable post she suffered a miscarriage, members of the media falsely claimed former reality TV star Jessa Duggar had an abortion. And now she’s responding.

“Women have D&Cs for many reasons,” Duggar wrote, “not all of which involve killing a living human being.”

The “19 Kids and Counting” star revealed in an 18-minute video Friday she experienced “heartbreak over the holidays,” when she and her husband, Ben Seewald, experienced a miscarriage near the end of her first trimester. The realization, she said, left her in “complete shock.”

“I didn’t even have words,” Duggar said. “I just immediately started crying. And I was so, so thankful in that moment that I had not gone to that appointment by myself, because I almost did. And Ben was there, and he put his arms around me.”

In the wake of her post, many on the left accused Duggar of “admitting she got an abortion.”

This is monstrous. Jessa Duggar suffered a miscarriage recently & received a D&C afterward (common medical care) to clear womb & protect her from infection. Abortion activists are capitalizing on her suffering by claiming she had an abortion. There is no depth they won’t sink to. pic.twitter.com/qiQ31vrI00 — Megan Basham (@megbasham) February 27, 2023

The left-leaning site Jezebel ran a story with the headline, “Jessa Duggar Seewald Had an Abortion, Even If She Won’t Say the Word.” And Parade published a story with the title, “Jessa Duggar Reveals She Had a Life-Saving Abortion in Emotional New Video.”

Like many who have miscarriages, Duggar underwent a D&C — or dilation and curettage — to remove tissue from the uterus. The short procedure is, in many cases, necessary to prevent infection or complications following a miscarriage, particularly if there is a chance uterine bleeding won’t fully clear the uterus. Additionally, some women, like Duggar, experience “missed miscarriages,” instances in which the body does not realize the unborn baby has died.

That, of course, is not the same as an abortion, which is the intentional ending of a human life in the womb. Duggar, 30, had tragically already lost the baby when she underwent a D&C.

“My baby’s heart had stopped beating three weeks before I had a D&C,” Duggar explained in an Instagram story. “(BTW, this was not my first D&C — it was my second. My first was two weeks postpartum Ivy’s birth for retained placenta).”

She went on to explain to those in the media that her D&C was in no way akin to an abortion.

“Each person is created ‘in the image of God’ (Gen 1:27), and to purposefully destroy a baby in the womb is an affront to the God who created that life,” wrote Duggar. “There’s a world of difference between someone dying and someone being killed.”

“To equate one to the other — and to a mother grieving the loss of her baby no less — is severely distasteful,” she continued. “There is a world of difference between a mortician and a murderer. Even a child understands the difference between the two.”

You can watch Duggar’s original video below:

