'The Voice' Contestant Who Made Judges Cry with Worship Song Gets to Join Brandon Lake on Stage in LA

Bodie Kuljian, who gained music fans' attention after leaving "The Voice" finale judges speechless with his rendition of Brandon Lake's "Gratitude," announced on social media he actually got to perform with Lake during the singer's tour stop in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Kuljian, 29, who goes by the professional name of Bodie, revealed to his followers, he didn't think anything could top his appearance on The Voice, but then he received a text from Lake inviting him to come to his show in Los Angeles and "pop up there with me for Gratitude."

"So down dude! LMK when and where," Bodie replied.

Bodie shared clips of his time singing on stage with Lake at the YouTube Theater. One clip showed the audience singing the song back to the performers.

"Such a special night," he wrote. "BIG love to Brandon and his team for having me out. ur an incredible leader and I look up to you greatly."

The Los Angeles show was a stop on Lake's "Miracle Nights Tour" that continues through August of this year.

As CBN News reported in January, Bodie had asked for prayers as he stepped out into new opportunities.

The California native serves as a "worship coach" at his alma mater, Vanguard University, and currently serves as one of the worship leaders at Oceans Church in Irvine, California.

The singer has teased new music on his Instagram page writing, "So stoked for u guys to hear what I've been working on. Had to give u a little teaser."

Back in December, Bodie delivered a powerful performance of Lake's "Gratitude" during The Voice's two-part finale.

The judges of "The Voice" were clearly impacted by Bodie's stirring performance.

"I'm choking on my tears over here," said Gwen Stefani, one of the show's judges and the wife of fellow judge Blake Shelton. "You have a superpower behind you; it's a truth. I think it comes from your pure faith that you have. …I can't even speak right now. That was so beautiful."

John Legend, another judge, told Bodie, "Whatever you want to do, you have that in you."

Shelton, who served as Bodie's coach, called Bodie's song "one of the most moving performances I've seen in a long time on this show."

In the end, Bodie earned second place. Shelton's other contestant, Bryce Leatherwood, won the competition.

"It was such an incredible honor to sing this song on such a large platform," Bodie wrote in a comment on the YouTube video of his performance. "So grateful."

The judges were not the only ones moved by Bodie's faith-filled performance. Lake himself was watching the finale of "The Voice" and shared his thoughts on social media.

"Tonight is a really, really cool way of being a very, very small part of 'The Voice,' seeing someone else take a song that I got to be a small part of and releasing it in front of six to eight million people," he said. "Thank you, Bodie, for leading us in worship tonight. So grateful."

