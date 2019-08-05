Here's Why Stocks Plunged Today: 'This Is a Major Violation Which Will Greatly Weaken China'

President Trump blasted away at the Chinese government Monday after it manipulated the value of its currency, sending shockwaves through global stock markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 767.27 points or roughly or 2.9% of its value. The S&P500 also sank by 87.31 points or 3 percent and the Nasdaq fell more than 278.03 points or 3.47 percent.

As stock prices sank lower throughout the day, President Trump tweeted, "China dropped the price of their currency to an almost a historic low. It's called 'currency manipulation.' Are you listening Federal Reserve? This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China overtime!"

Trump has been fighting China's unfair trade practices, and the communist regime retaliated by allowing the value of its currency to plunge to its lowest level compared to the US dollar in more than a decade.

By allowing its currency to decrease in value, Chinese goods will now be cheaper for other countries to buy. It's a way for China to attempt to bypass the trade tariffs and keep selling its goods overseas.

The Associated Press explains that the cheaper value of the yuan "hurts U.S. manufacturers, which have already been hit by the slowing global economy. It also adds more downward pressure on inflation, which some economists worry may be edging toward too weak. In the worst case, falling prices encourage people and companies to hold off on buying things, which starts a vicious cycle of less and less economic activity."

President Trump offered this assessment: "Based on the historic currency manipulation by China, it is now even more obvious to everyone that Americans are not paying for the Tariffs – they are being paid for compliments of China, and the U.S. is taking in tens of Billions of Dollars! China has always.... ...used currency manipulation to steal our businesses and factories, hurt our jobs, depress our workers' wages and harm our farmers' prices. Not anymore!"

"China is intent on continuing to receive the hundreds of Billions of Dollars they have been taking from the U.S. with unfair trade practices and currency manipulation. So one-sided, it should have been stopped many years ago!"

Trump is using tariffs to try and force China to level the playing field and negotiate fair trade practices with the US. But China has been dragging its heels, striking back with its own tariffs and now dropping the actual value of its own money to compensate. Trump has stated he believes the regime is just hoping he'll be defeated in 2020 so they can negotiate with a new president who won't be tough on them.

Meanwhile, the US economy is still strong, unemployment is at its lowest rate in half a century, and US stocks just reached record highs last month.