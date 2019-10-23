Scientists Confirm This Biblical Idea Could Really Improve Your Sleep Tonight

You may have tried exercising, counting sheep, warm milk or even over-the-counter medications to fall asleep and to even sleep better.

A new study published last month in the Journal Psychology and Health reveals that the simple act of forgiving others can help us sleep better.

The Washington Post reports that people who were forgiving were more likely to sleep better and for longer, in turn, have better physical health, the study showed.

Researchers reported the people in the study who forgave others and themselves were also more satisfied with life.

Verses on Forgiveness Found Throughout the New and Old Testament

Getting enough daily sleep is important for overall health, but the Bible has been telling us to forgive and forget for centuries.

Ephesians 4:32 reminds us to "Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you."

Matthew 6:14 says, "For if you forgive others their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you."

Mark 11:25 adds, "And whenever you stand praying, forgive, if you have anything against anyone, so that your Father also who is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses."

Forgiveness may reduce emotions such as anger and regret, providing a restful mental state that supports sound sleep which, in turn, is related to better health.