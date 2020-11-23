Third Drug Company Comes Up with 'Highly Effective' Vaccine

Scientists have been working tirelessly for a breakthrough to fight the coronavirus.

Despite repeated warnings from the nation's top docs, people are still taking to the skies and highways for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"At the airport, you're lining up - not everybody's wearing masks. That puts yourself at risk," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

But there's more good news on the vaccine front...AstraZeneca is testing two dosing regimens.

While one looks to have a 62 percent efficacy rate, trials show the other has a promising 90 percent.

"To get 90 percent, what you have to do is give a half dose for the first immunization and the full dose for the second immunization," said Professor Adrian Hill with the University of Oxford.

"We've never had more reason for hope, thanks to the science," said US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

Pfizer filed its FDA application for authorization for emergency-use authorization of the vaccine on Friday and Moderna is expected to be right behind them.

Operation Warp Speed believes the first vaccinations could come by Dec. 12.

"With the level of efficacy we have, 95 percent - 70 percent of the population being immunized - would allow for try-herd immunity to take place with herd immunity by May," said Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief science adviser for Operation Warp Speed.

