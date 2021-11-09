Experts Slam 'Predetermined' CDC Study that Claims COVID Vax Has Stronger Protection Than Natural Immunity

Experts are chiming in about a recent "early release" study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that claims people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 have a much lower rate of re-infection than those with natural immunity.

Just the News reports the CDC study contradicts a much larger Israeli study that was conducted this summer.

The news outlet reported the study analyzed "COVID-19–like illness hospitalizations among adults" across nine states from January through Sept. 2.

In its summary, the last question the CDC asks: "What are the implications for public health practice?"

Then it answers, "All eligible persons should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, including unvaccinated persons previously infected with SARS-CoV-2."

In a recent Twitter post, New Civil Liberties Alliance Attorney Jenin Younes wrote: Anyone who has like five minutes can see how blatantly the CDC lies, by comparing this "study" https://cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7044e1.htm?s_cid=mm7044e1_w… to this metanalysis https://cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/science-briefs/vaccine-induced-immunity.html#anchor_1635540449320…. And then one should begin to question everything the CDC has ever said about COVID-19 (or perhaps anything).

Martin Kulldorff, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a biostatistician at the Brigham and Women's Hospital, tweeted the CDC study has "a major statistical flaw and the 5x conclusion is wrong."

"This @CDCgov study in @CDCMMWR has a major statistical flaw, and the 5x conclusion is wrong. It implicitly assumes that hospitalized respiratory patients are representative of the population, which they are not. Trying to connect with authors," he wrote.

Dr. Mahesh Shenai, M.D., a Virginia neurosurgeon, tweeted: "This MMWR article is a confluence of methodological flaws, that amplify to serve the predetermined message of the CDC."

On his blog, former New York Times journalist Alex Berenson wrote: "The CDC study is meaningless gibberish that would never have been published if the agency did not face huge political pressure to get people vaccinated."

Meanwhile, on Nov. 5, federal employees claiming to have natural immunity from COVID-19 infection filed a class-action lawsuit against members of President Biden's COVID task force, according to Just the News.

The defendants named in the suit include National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci, CDC director Rochelle Walensky, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeffrey Zients, and other administration officials.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, the lawsuit claims the mandate is "at the very least, arbitrary and capricious in addition to being overbroad and poorly designed," violating constitutional rights against "unnecessary medical treatment" and the emergency use authorization (EUA) statute that still governs all but one vaccine."

