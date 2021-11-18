'I Felt God's Presence': Franklin Graham Credits Power of Prayer as He Leaves Mayo Clinic After Heart Surgery

Evangelist Franklin Graham says prayer made all the difference during his heart surgery last Monday at Minnesota's Mayo Clinic.

"Thank you to everyone for your prayers—I know what a difference prayer makes! I was never afraid," he wrote on a Facebook post. "I felt God's presence throughout the entire experience and give Him the glory!"

Reverend Graham underwent specialized surgery last week to repair a heart condition known as constrictive pericarditis.



According to Samaritan Purse, the condition causes inflammation and hardening of the pericardium, the sac around the heart. The hardening compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly.

The CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) posted about his recovery on social media Tuesday.

"I couldn't be more grateful to my doctors and the Mayo Clinic team for their excellent care and expertise," he wrote. "The doctors say that I am doing really well and will be able to return to my normal activity and ministry schedule when I'm fully recovered. I will be recuperating for the next few weeks but am feeling better every day."

According to BGEA, Graham has plans to kick off his "God Loves You" tour in the United Kingdom in May.

The tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges in the country, but Graham shared that bringing the Gospel message to the UK is pivotal.

"So many missionaries came out of this country and have taken the Gospel around the world," he said in an online video. "This country has changed so much in the last 20 or 30 years, but the needs of the human heart have not changed... there is that hole, that vacuum that only God himself can fill."

Graham has teamed up with 2,600 churches in the UK to share the Good News of salvation through the cross of Christ.

"I look forward to many opportunities around the world in 2022 to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and invite people to put their faith and trust in Him," he said.