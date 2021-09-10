Biden Blames Unvaccinated, Launches Vax Mandates for 100M Americans - Republicans Warn 'Gross Federal Intrusion'

President Joe Biden is cracking down on unvaccinated Americans in a broad attempt at exerting executive power over private businesses. His sweeping new mandates will now require vaccination for not only federal employees and any contractors who do business with the federal government, but also private companies and their employees.

"The Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees, that together employ over 80 million workers, to insure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week," Biden said during a speech on Thursday.

One out of every four Americans who is eligible to be vaccinated still hasn't gotten the shot, and the president clearly took aim at them, blaming those U.S. citizens for the current state of the pandemic.

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin and the refusal has cost all of us," said Biden.

Some Republican lawmakers and union chiefs immediately pushed back against the new mandates, calling the president's actions unconstitutional. Several governors are also already threatening legal action.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tweeting: "My legal team is standing by ready to file our lawsuit the minute @joebiden files his unconstitutional rule. This gross example of federal intrusion will not stand."

My legal team is standing by ready to file our lawsuit the minute @joebiden files his unconstitutional rule. This gross example of federal intrusion will not stand. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) September 9, 2021

And a similar message from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey: "This is exactly the kind of big government overreach we have tried so hard to prevent in Arizona — now the Biden-Harris administration is hammering down on private businesses and individual freedoms in an unprecedented and dangerous way. This will never stand up in court."

This is exactly the kind of big government overreach we have tried so hard to prevent in Arizona — now the Biden-Harris administration is hammering down on private businesses and individual freedoms in an unprecedented and dangerous way. This will never stand up in court. 1/2 https://t.co/FcSyR4DLwD — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) September 9, 2021

Rep. Lauren Boebert said the political debate over COVID is ultimately shaping up to be a battle for freedom in America.

“This is not about freedom or personal choice.” - Joe Biden This entire country is about freedom and personal choice. If you don’t believe in that, you should leave. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 9, 2021

Just last December, President-elect Biden said he would not demand the vaccine be mandatory. Now, the White House says the president's position has needed to change along with the virus.

"Obviously information, data evolves and the steps we need to take to address, to get the virus under control, to help people return to normal has to evolve as well," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during Thursday's press briefing.

The president is also calling for regular COVID testing at all schools.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Board of Education is taking that one step further, voting on Thursday to require students 12 and older to be vaccinated in order to attend in-person classes.