Doctor Rebukes 'Absolutely Atrocious' Health Care Workers Refusing to Treat Unvaccinated

It seems as if it’s in vogue these days to deny medical care to people who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. There is one doctor, though, speaking out against it.

Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, a critical and palliative care physician at Ottawa Hospital in Canada, said this week it is “absolutely atrocious” to hinge care for people on their vaccination status.

“I think it’s wrong,” he said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “I think it’s creating mistrust. I think it’s divisive. I think it’s creating more tribalism and it, to me, is the last thing we need.”

“We need to be clear in our messaging,” Kyeremanteng continued, arguing the medical community should instead be speaking positively about the “magic” of the COVID-19 inoculations, which he said can “prevent you from landing in hospital, and ICU, and dying.”

"When you come to my ICU, I treat you the same. We do what we can to serve and get you through your illness. To think that we would do anything less because of your vaccine status is atrocious."

The doctor also called out his fellow health care practitioners for making “value judgments on people based on lifestyle decisions.”

“When you come to my ICU, I treat you the same,” Kyeremanteng said. “We hustle. We do what we can to serve and get you through your illness. And to think that we would do anything less because of your vaccine status is atrocious. It is absolutely atrocious.”

He added it “would be extremely shameful to even think that’s a consideration within our society,” arguing people “are better than this.”

Kyeremanteng’s comments come the same week CNN anchor Don Lemon unloaded on people who have chosen — for a variety of reasons — not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lemon encouraged his viewers to “start shaming” people who forgo the inoculation because they are “stupid” and “harmful to the greater good.” He also noted that, in his view, people who refuse vaccination shouldn’t go to the hospital if they get sick and require medical care.

Similarly, late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel said hospitals should deny emergency care and ICU beds to unvaccinated people, regardless of the reasons for their visits.

The Canadian doctor, however, said shaming will not work.

“The whole kind of shaming approach is — that’s never been an effective way,” he told Fox News. “We need to be compassionate, we need to listen to what the concerns are.”

Last week, President Joe Biden announced his administration is mandating all private-sector companies with 100 or more employees require all their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test for the virus on a weekly basis.

