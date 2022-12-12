FDA Reports Baby Formula Recall, Contaminated with Dangerous Bacteria

An infant formula manufacturer is recalling its product due to the possibility of cross-contamination with dangerous bacteria that could cause sepsis and meningitis.

ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula's voluntary recall was initiated after one tested sample conducted by a third-party packager tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii.

Byheart Issues Voluntary Recall of Five Batches of Its Infant Formula Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/QPzfigmdRh pic.twitter.com/yRxTiRQVa3 — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) December 12, 2022

The FDA reports Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections, sepsis, or meningitis, an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine.

Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, and abnormal movements in babies.

The Cronobacter infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.

The recall is not related to ByHeart's manufacturing facility in Reading, PA, the group announced.



"It is important to note that this voluntary recall is not related to our own manufacturing in any way, and we remain confident in our safety testing and quality program. We own our entire manufacturing supply chain, with the exception of final canning, which is conducted by a reputable third-party packager," reads a company statement.

None of the distributed ByHeart products has tested positive for any contaminants and so far no consumer complaints have indicated any related illness.

The product being recalled is ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, Milk Based Powder with Iron for 0-12 Months in 24 oz containers.

The formula under voluntary recall was distributed directly to consumers in the U.S. and can be identified by the number on the bottom of the can.

Recalled product batches are 22273 C1, 22276 C1, 22277 C1, 22278 C1, and 22280 C1 printed with use by 01 JAN 24 or 01JUL 24.

ByHeart said it would reach out directly to customers who have purchased orders from these five identified batches.

The company also encourages customers to contact them with questions or concerns. ByHeart can be reached via email at notices@byheart.com or text ByHeart at 1-909-506-2354.

