Pelosi Takes Her Jan. 6 Investigation to Primetime Tonight, GOP Blast 'Political Infomercial'

After endless controversy including countless subpoenas, arrest of Trump advisers, closed-door testimonies, and thousands of witnesses, tonight Nancy Pelosi's hand-picked House select committee on the January 6th Capitol riot is presenting its findings to the public.

The hearing is being broadcast in primetime to reach the maximum number of Americans on most cable news networks. Most right-leaning Americans call it a political stunt and a rehash of the second failed impeachment attempt against President Trump, and for that reason, Fox News won't be carrying the event LIVE.

Tonight's hearing is the first of a series of hearings set to take place this summer. It's expected to include never before seen video, audio, and evidence. Two more are scheduled for next week with more to follow.

Democrats are expected to present a summary of the findings of the January 6th Select Committee and outline what's to come in future hearings. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would only allow anti-Trump Republicans like Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger on the panel, so it's a mostly Democrat committee.

"I believe that tonight will be sort of an opening of the narration, the narrative of what happened. An assault on our democracy, on our Constitution, on our Capitol on our Congress in a very violent way," Pelosi said.

Cheney (R-WY) chimed in, "People must watch. People must pay attention, so they can understand how easily our democratic system can unravel if we don't defend it."

The committee's investigation has focused on five main areas:

The involvement of former President Donald Trump;

Law enforcement and intelligence failures;

The role of domestic extremist groups;

The election rally that immediately preceded the riot; and

The fundraising and financing behind those who were involved.

The majority of Republicans oppose the investigation calling the committee's findings "partisan and illegitimate," and have planned counter-programming.

Multiple Republicans have also slammed the House Democrats for using taxpayer money to hire a top ABC News producer to help them pitch their accusations during primetime.

"Instead of focusing on $5 gas, 6000 illegal immigrants a day, record fentanyl deaths, or the violent criminals terrorizing America democrats use taxpayer money on a TV producer for the prime time political infomercial from the Jan 6th circus," Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tweeted on Monday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) also tweeted on Monday, "The Democrats have turned to the former ABC News exec, under whose leadership ABC spiked a story on Jeffrey Epstein, to choreograph their Jan 6 political theatre."

McCarthy also said, "Speaker Pelosi's select committee is unlike any other committee in American history. In fact, it is the most political and least legitimate committee in American history."

Republicans say Democrats are using the hearing to distract from what's really affecting the American people: Inflation, gas prices, and baby formula shortages among other things.

In this first of several public events, the committee will be revealing taped testimony from Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Two other witnesses will come before the committee including, U.S. Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, who was the first to be injured during the riot, and Nick Quested, a filmmaker who documented the events of January 6th.