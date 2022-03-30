FDA Approves 2nd COVID Booster for Those 50 and Up, Hints at Possible 5th Shot in the Fall

The Food and Drug Administration gave the green light Tuesday for a second COVID-19 booster for Americans 50 and older.

The announcement comes as the new Omicron subvariant is now the dominant strain in the U.S.

The FDA's decision paves the way for a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to Americans over 50, especially those with underlying health conditions which put them at risk for severe complications from COVID.

"If it's been four months since you've been vaccinated with your first booster dose, you should seriously consider getting another booster dose," said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The new boosters will be available right away and people can get them at their local pharmacies and doctors' offices.

The recommendation for the second booster comes as COVID-19 cases have dropped substantially since the winter surge of the super-contagious Omicron variant.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that two vaccine doses plus a booster still provide strong protection against severe disease and death.

The highly contagious new Omicron subvariant, BA.2, is now dominant in the U.S. making up an estimated 55% of new infections.

"It's starting to create a surge in many parts of the country, so it makes sense that any people may want to up their immunity as we potentially head into a surge," said Dr. John Brownstein.

The White House calls the fourth booster a good thing, but it is unclear if President Biden will roll up his sleeve for the latest booster.



"Obviously, if his doctor recommends that he receive a fourth booster then he would, but he'll make that decision in consultation with his doctor," said Kate Bedingfield, White House Communications Director.

Some agree that another dose is needed.

"So, if we do that and we do it once a year, even for a few years, I think things may get back to normal later," said Mary Vileza of Washington state. "It's not political. It's all about health."

"This is something that's going to keep me and my family and my friends from getting sick, then I'm willing to do it," said a New York City resident.

Meanwhile, the FDA is also hinting that a fifth booster may be needed in the Fall to protect against a new wave as COVID is currently spreading more seriously overseas.