Israeli Teen Killed, Two Wounded in 'Horrific' Terror Attack

JERUSALEM, Israel - A massive manhunt is underway Friday after a teenage girl,17, was killed and her father, 46, and brother, 20, seriously injured in an explosion near a water spring by the Dolev settlement community in the West Bank.

Israel's ambulance services were the first to arrive at the scene. Both men were evacuated in a military helicopter to Hadassah Ein Karem hospital while paramedics and IDF medical forces treated the teen at the scene. She was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin identified the teen as Rina, and asked for prayers.

"This was a [despicable] attack against innocent people going about their daily lives in peace," he said.

“When we arrived at the scene what we saw was horrifying," said paramedic Shlomo Perl. "We saw 3 injured laying on the ground. A 46-year old man, fully conscious, had sustained injuries to his upper body. Next to him was a 20-year old man with injuries to his upper limbs and upper body and a 17-year old teenager with multi-system trauma."

"We administered initial medical checks and provided them with life-saving treatment which included stopping bleeding and medications. We evacuated the 46-year-old and 20-year-old man via the MICU and evacuated them to a military helicopter that landed close by, which took them to the hospital" Perl added.

The Israel Defense Forces said the explosion was "a serious terror attack", the Times of Israel reports. Security services say a suspicious vehicle fled the area after the explosion.

An army spokesperson said it was not immediately clear what kind of device set off the explosion. The IDF is also investigating is the explosive was thrown at the family or if it had been planted earlier and was triggered when the family approached it.

The Jerusalem Post reports that the device was a grenade.

"IDF soldiers are searching the area," the military said.

Israeli officials do not know if a terror group is responsible for the attack or if the perpetrators acted independently.

The attack occurred at the Bubin spring, a popular hiking spot in Israel.