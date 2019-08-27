Israel Sends Troops to Northern Border to Prepare for Imminent Hezbollah Attack

JERUSALEM, Israel - Lebanese President Michel Aoun is threatening to retaliate against the Jewish state after Israeli drones crashed in the capital city of Beirut on Sunday. He also condemned Israel for reportedly attacking a Palestinian terror group along the Syrian-Lebanese border.

"What happened resembles a declaration of war that entitles us to resort to our right to defend our sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," Aoun told U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis on Monday.

"I have repeatedly said before that Lebanon will not fire a single shot from its border unless it is in self-defense," Aoun added. "What happened yesterday allows us to exercise this right."

An-Nahar reports that Israel struck a military base used by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command near the Lebanese village of Qusaya in the eastern Bekaa Valley.

According to the report, the strikes damaged buildings but caused no casualties.

The strikes came days after the Lebanese military said two IDF drones crashed in Beirut, escalating tensions between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror group.

Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon, warned Israel that an attack is coming.

"I tell the Israeli army on the border: wait for our response, which may take place at any time on the border and beyond the border. Be prepared and wait for us," Nasrallah said.

Israel is not waiting for Hezbollah to move first.

The Israel Defense Forces have deployed troops to the country's north to prepare for a possible attack. The military also shut down traffic near the Lebanese border.

"The Israeli response to an attack will be disproportionate," an unnamed officer told Channel 12.

The officer also said Hezbollah will attempt an attack against soldiers, not civilians.

"The home front is in a state of routine, and we are working to preserve that. The IDF has increased its level of preparedness, both in terms of defense and attack," said Brig. Gen. Amit Fisher, the head of the IDF's Bashan Division in the Northern Command.

Israel has been on alert after striking Syria over the weekend to stop an Iranian killer drone attack against the Jewish state.

The weekend that could have turned out differently if it hadn't been for one bold move: pic.twitter.com/iYrgwjuv6V — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 26, 2019

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Monday that Iran is plotting terror attacks against Israel and called on the international community to confront the regime.

"Iran is working on a broad front to carry out murderous terrorist attacks against the State of Israel. Israel will continue to defend its security however that may be necessary. I call on the international community to act immediately so that Iran halts these attacks," said Netanyahu.