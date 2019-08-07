Israel Successfully Launches 'Amos-17' Satellite to Bring the Internet to Africa

JERUSALEM, Israel - Israel is helping Africa connect to the rest of the world thanks to a new satellite soaring into space.

Israel's Spacecom successfully launched "Amos-17", a state-of-art satellite on a mission to provide communication services to Africa, into orbit from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Tuesday night.

Amos-17 blasted towards Africa at 7:23 p.m. ET aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch craft and is headed for the continent of Africa.

Once there, Amos-17 will give Africans access to television, internet, phone, and other digital services.

Although Africa has the fastest-growing population on the planet, the continent suffers from a lack of internet.

Spacecom CEO and president David Pollack hopes that changes.

"AMOS-17 places us directly into the exciting growth of Africa's Sub-Saharan vibrant markets," Pollack said in a statement after the launch.

"As a leading multi-regional satellite operator, Spacecom is introducing the most technologically advanced satellite with HTS beams to service Africa where AMOS-17 will deliver a large selection of services to a variety of broadcast, broadband and telecom clients."

Amos-17 will conduct a series of orbit tests before beginning operation and is expected to stay over Africa for 20 years.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin congratulated the scientists on the mission.