State Department Says Comparing Israel to Nazi Germany is Anti-Semitic

JERUSALEM, Israel - The US State Department revised its definition of anti-Semitism to include comparing Israel's government to the Nazi regime.

Philanthropist and chairman of the board of the Israeli-American Council Adam Milstein first noted the change on Tuesday and tweeted screenshots of the State Department's previous and current definition of anti-Semitism.

The definition now says "drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis" is an example of anti-Semitism.

Milstein applauded State Department leaders for the revision.

"Kudos to @SecPompeo and Special Envoy Elan Carr. It's more clear now, the BDS Movement is disgustingly Antisemitic," said Milstein.

The State Dep. just updated the definition of #Antisemitism to include "Drawing Comparison of Contemporary #Israeli policy to the of #Nazis". Kudos to @SecPompeo and Special Envoy Elan Carr. It's more clear now, the BDS Movement is disgustingly Antisemitic https://t.co/6VEW9A1M1X pic.twitter.com/O0O78p6XiU — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) August 6, 2019

Last month, congresswomen Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib promoted BDS legislation before the House of representatives. Tlaib said in a floor speech that boycotting Israel is justified because Americans also boycotted the Nazis.

Tlaib said that as the "daughter of Palestinian immigrants," she opposed restrictions on the right to "boycott the racist policies of the government and state of Israel."

"Americans boycotted Nazi Germany in response to dehumanization, imprisonment, and genocide of Jewish people," she added.