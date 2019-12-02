Amazon Pulls Auschwitz 'Christmas Ornaments' After Protest

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Amazon said Monday it has removed “Christmas ornaments” and other merchandise bearing the images of Auschwitz that had been available on its online site.



Amazon said in a statement that “all sellers must follow our selling guidelines” and that those who do not will be removed.



The move comes after the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum on Sunday appealed to Amazon to remove the merchandise, which also included an Auschwitz bottle opener and a Birkenau “massacre” mouse pad.



It said that, “Selling ‘Christmas ornaments’ with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful.”

Selling "Christmas ornaments" with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful. We ask @amazon to remove the items of those suppliers. https://t.co/0uG2JG558e pic.twitter.com/ucZoTWPk1W — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019

Many others on Twitter voiced outrage.

On Monday, the state memorial said it was still calling on another online outlet, Wish Shopping, to stop selling the products.

Sadly, it is not over yet @amazon. The "Massacre Auschwitcz (!) Birkenau Jewish Death" mousepad is another disturbing online product. We are not sure if @yadvashem would like the "Christmas ornament" with a freight car used for deporting Jews for extermination either. https://t.co/qDEEzqzwSU pic.twitter.com/wXExhFZPmV — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019

Nazi Germany killed 1.1 million people at the death camp, most of them Jews, during its occupation of Poland during World War II.

