Iran Hiding Missiles in Syrian Underground Tunnel

JERUSALEM, Israel – New satellite images reveal Iran is building an underground tunnel to hide missiles and other large-scale weapons, Fox News reports.

Images from Image Sat International (ISI), a geospatial intelligence company, picture a 400 feet long, 14 feet wide and 13 feet deep structure within the Iman Ali military base in Eastern Syria.

Satellite images reveal #Iran'ian facility destroyed in Syria strike

An intelligence report issued by the satellite imaging company ImageSat International (ISI) on Thursday revealed the aftermath of the recent airstrikes in #Syria. pic.twitter.com/RulxOtIRBA — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) December 28, 2018

The first images of the structure were taken on Oct. 5. Just days later new images show that a shed was used to hide the entrance from view.

The tunnel, which is large enough for a car to drive through, is nearly completed and is expected to be operational.

Fox News reports that officials believe Iran will use the tunnel to hide missiles and other weapons there.

The report comes after US authorities said they believe Iran is behind several recent rocket attacks near American troops in Iraq.

The attacks have become increasingly sophisticated and frequent in the last five weeks, sparking concern among US leaders that Iran could be planning more serious attacks. The most recent attack was on Monday when the Iraq military said four rockets struck near a military camp next to the Baghdad International Airport.

No US troops were killed in the airstrike but Iraqi authorities who work with US forces there said six of their troops were injured.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is dispelling rumors that the US is planning to send more troops to the region.

"I'm not looking at any major deployments coming up in the region. That said, on a day-to-day basis, we monitor what's happening in the Middle East, on the Korean peninsula, in the European theater – all over the world, and we make adjustments to our forces up or down based on what the needs of the commander are, and that happens again, routinely," Esper said while speaking at an event hosted by the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday.

Iranian missiles also pose a threat to Israel.

Earlier this year, Hamas officials thanked Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran for supplying the terror group with missiles to use against Israel and the West.

Khamenei promised to continue giving Hamas economic and military aid because "victory over the enemy will only be achieved through struggle and resistance," he said.

"Only a few years ago the Palestinians fought the Zionist enemy with stones, and today they are equipped with precise missiles," Khamenei continued.