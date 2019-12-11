Trump to Issue Executive Order Targeting Anti-Semitism on College Campuses

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Wednesday to combat anti-Semitism on college campuses by interpreting Judaism as a nationality and not just a religion, The New York Times reports.



By changing the definition of Judaism to include nationality, campus anti-Israel sentiment would suddenly fall into the Title VI category of the Civil Rights Act of 1963, which prohibits educational institutions from discriminating based on national origin.



Religion is not included in that portion of the law so the definition of Judaism must be changed to include national origin for schools to be punished for not doing enough to stop anti-Semitism.



Once the order is issued, universities will be required to view anti-Israel movements like boycotts as discriminatory and actively oppose them to continue receiving federal funding.



The Department of Education can withhold funding from schools that discriminate based on color, race, or national origin.



Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz thanked Trump ahead of the executive order.

"I congratulate US President Donald Trump on his intention to sign a presidential order to combat antisemitism on US university and college campuses and to prevent funding from going to those institutions that will not prevent antisemitism," Katz said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

"I urge more countries to adopt similar measures," Katz continued.

Critics argue the executive order will effectively censor criticism of Israeli policies on campus.

"This executive order, like the stalled congressional legislation it is based on, appears designed less to combat antisemitism than to have a chilling effect on free speech and to crack down on campus critics of Israel," J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami said in a statement.