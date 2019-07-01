61M Strong: Jerusalem Prayer Team Facebook Page Becomes One of the Largest in the World

JERUSALEM, Israel - A Facebook page devoted to praying for the peace of Jerusalem has become one of the most powerful groups on social media.

On Saturday, Jerusalem Prayer Team became the 45th largest Facebook page in the world with more than 61 million followers. \

The page is dedicated to rallying Christians and those who love Israel to pray for the Jewish state's peace and protection.

In comparison, Beyonce also sits around 61 million followers and has just 130,000 more followers than the Jerusalem prayer team.

The prayer page also has more followers than the official Instagram Facebook page.

Millions of users go to the page every day to read current news about the Middle East, Bible verses, and prayers other followers have posted on the page.

Jerusalem Prayer Team told CBN News that on Saturday alone "over 1 million people connected with us making us in the top 10 in the world today with social media influence."

Jerusalem Prayer Team was founded by journalist and author Mike Evan.

"The Jerusalem Prayer Team's mission is to build Friends of Zion to guard defend and protect the Jewish people and to pray for the peace of Jerusalem. Our goal is to enlist, inform, and encourage 100 Million people worldwide to pray for the peace of Jerusalem as directed in Psalm 122:6," the group's website says.

The organization also raises funds to meet the humanitarian needs of Israelis.