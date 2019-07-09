IDF Discovers New Terror Tunnel on Gaza Border

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Israel Defense Forces have found another underground tunnel from Gaza, extending into Israel, which they said was built with the intention of committing terror attacks against Israeli citizens.

The military said Monday it discovered the tunnel while constructing an extensive underground security barrier along the Israel-Gaza border.

The IDF is investigating the tunnel and it remains unclear if it was recently constructed or if it is much older.

“At this time, IDF soldiers are conducting an investigation of the passage. More information will be provided shortly,” the army said in a statement on Monday night.

Israel’s Channel 12 news reports that this is the 18th cross-border tunnel the IDF has discovered since 2014 when Israel went to war with Hamas-led Palestinian terrorists in Gaza.

Terrorists in Gaza use the tunnels to try and sneak militants into Israel. They also use the tunnels to transport weapons and supplies within Gaza.

Israel is building a new 20,000-ton wall that will extend 40 miles along the Gaza border and have a "smart fence" that can detect Hamas attack tunnels underground.

The barrier is being constructed on Israel’s territory and expected to be completed by the end of 2019. The wall will cost approximately $877 million, reports The Times of Israel. The army is also building an additional metal fence approximately 26 feet tall.

The IDF said the newly discovered tunnel is the reason why it is investing millions into building new barriers.

“IDF troops just revealed an underground terror tunnel dug from Gaza into Israel. How’d we find it? While building an underground security barrier. Why are we building an underground barrier? To stop Gaza terrorists from digging tunnels into Israel. Guess it's working,” the IDF said on Twitter.