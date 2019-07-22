Displaying 30+ Stories
'Slaughter the Jews' Painted on the Western Wall

07-22-2019
Emily Jones

JERUSALEM, Israel - The words "Slaughter the Jews" were spray-painted on a section of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Muslim Quarter Saturday.

The anti-Semitic phrase was written in Arabic before it was blotted out. It was located on a section of the wall called "The Little Western Wall", which is in an alley about 200 yards south of the Western Wall Plaza.

The Jerusalem Post reports that a Muslim girl was arrested in connection with the crime.

The Western Wall was once the retaining wall for Herod's Temple. It is the last remaining structure after the Romans destroyed the Jewish Temple in 70 AD.

It is the second holiest place in Judaism after the Temple Mount, which is where Herod's Temple and the Holies of Holies once stood.

