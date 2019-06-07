Anti-Aircraft Missiles Launched at Israel from Syria

JERUSALEM, Israel - Several anti-aircraft missiles from Syria were fired at Israel's Mt. Herman ski resort Thursday, making it the second time in days such an incident has occurred.

The rockets did not land in Israel, but fell inside Syria instead.

"From what I know, [the fire] wasn't directed toward an Israeli jet," an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson told The Times of Israel.

Thursday's incident came days after Israel attacked Syria in response to two rockets that were launched toward Mt. Hermon on Saturday.

One of the rockets hit Israel, while the other one fell short and landed in Syria.

The IDF responded by striking several Syrian targets, including two artillery batteries, an SA-2 type air defense unit, and several observation and intelligence outposts.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Syria that attacks will not be tolerated.

"We are not prepared to tolerate rocket fire at our territory, and will respond with great force to any aggression against us," he said. "This has consistently been my policy, and this is what we will continue to do for Israel's security."

On May 27, a Syrian anti-aircraft battery fired at an Israeli fighter jet that was flying in Israeli airspace. In response, Israel found and destroyed the battery.

The IDF announced in April that Hezbollah has been building a terror network in Syria's Golan Heights.

Iran uses proxy groups like Hezbollah to threaten and attack the Jewish state. The Islamic regime wants to entrench itself in Syria, a move Israel is working hard to prevent.

Next month, top leaders from Russia, Israel, and the United States will meet in Jerusalem to discuss how to stop Iran from gaining influence in Syria.