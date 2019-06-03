Jerusalem Day Marked by Parades, Riots on Temple Mount

Tens of thousands of Israeli youths marched through the streets of the new and Old City of Jerusalem waving Israeli flags on Jerusalem Day.

Israel celebrated Jerusalem Day on Sunday marking the 52nd anniversary of the reunification of the city under Israeli sovereignty as a result of the 1967 Six-Day War.

Meanwhile, Palestinians who were marking the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, rioted on the Temple Mount.

Trouble broke out after police allowed 120 Jews to enter the Temple Mount as part of Jerusalem Day celebrations. It was the first time in decades that Jews were allowed on the Temple Mount during the last 10 days of Ramadan.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said stones and chairs were thrown. Police units entered the area to deal with the disturbances.

Both Jordan and the Palestinian Authority condemned the Israeli intervention against the rioters. (Israel maintains security control on the Temple Mount.)

Meanwhile, Israel got backing from a pro-Israel Imam Mohamad Tawhidi.

“We build a Mosque on top of their Solomon’s Temple, yet they’re the invaders. Explain how that makes any sense,” he tweeted.

In the evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the official Jerusalem Day ceremony at Ammunition Hill, where the big battle over the city took place in 1967.

Netanyahu said that Iran transfers $700 million a year to Hezbollah to destabilize the region.

“This is known to our neighbors. All the Arab countries know about this, and this is one of the things that brings them closer to us,” Netanyahu said.

At the same ceremony, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin praised President Trump.

“This is the time to thank President Trump and the American people for their steadfast friendship and for his groundbreaking decision,” Rivlin said.

“The recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital has penetrated into people’s hearts,” he said, adding that Israel much now also “recognize Jerusalem as our united capital, east and west.”