Pompeo: US Will Protect UK Jews from Labour Party’s Jeremy Corbyn 

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Jewish leaders during a closed-door meeting in New York that the United States would “push back” against Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for any future actions he may take against his country’s Jews, The Washington Post reported.

Corbyn, who has been repeatedly accused of anti-Semitism, is openly anti-Israel and very sympathetic to the Palestinian cause.

Critics say Corbyn has allowed growing anti-Semitism to go unchecked in his party, including Holocaust denial and the promotion of anti-Jewish conspiracies.

Several members of the party have even quit in protest.

With Theresa May stepping down as prime minister, Corbyn has the opportunity to take her place.

During his meeting with Jewish leaders Pompeo was asked if Corbyn “is elected, would you be willing to work with us to take on actions if life becomes very difficult for Jews in the U.K.?”

Corbyn reassured them he would.

In response, Pompeo said, “It could be that Mr. Corbyn manages to run the gantlet and get elected. It’s possible. You should know, we won’t wait for him to do those things to begin to push back. We will do our level best,” he said.

“It’s too risky and too important and too hard once it’s already happened,” he said.

Corbyn’s supporters say he is wrongfully accused of anti-Semitism for merely promoting Palestinian rights.

A Labour spokesman told The Post that the party is “fully committed to the support, defense and celebration of the Jewish community and is implacably opposed to antisemitism in any form.”

Last month, Britain’s Equality and Human Rights Commission announced it would investigate whether Labour “unlawfully discriminated against, harassed or victimized people because they are Jewish.”