4 Rockets Fired at Israel's Golan Heights from Syria

JERUSALEM, Israel – Four rockets were fired from Syria at Israel’s Golan Heights early Tuesday morning. All of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome Missile Defense System.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement it had “identified four launches from Syrian territory toward Israeli territory that were shot down by soldiers operating the Iron Dome missile defense system.”

BREAKING: 4 launches were identified from Syria toward northern Israel. We can confirm that all 4 were intercepted in the sky by Israeli air defense systems. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 19, 2019

The Golan Regional Council did not announce any safety measures and told residents to resume their normal routines.

The rockets came around the same time Syrian media reported explosions at the Damascus airport. No further details were available about the explosions’ source and nature.

The missiles come after Israel completed a major military operation in the Gaza Strip on November 12 during which Israeli forces assassinated senior Islamic Jihad terrorist Baha Abu Al-Atta, who was reportedly planning an imminent attack against the Jewish State. Islamic Jihad retaliated by firing more than 400 rockets at Israeli civilians.

Tuesday’s missiles also come hours after the Trump administration announced a landmark shift in US policy on Monday evening.

