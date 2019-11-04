Israel in a 'Very Sensitive and Volatile Security Period' After Facing More Rocket Attacks from Gaza

JERUSALEM, Israel — The European Union on Sunday condemned the Gaza terrorists who launched several rockets at Israeli civilians over the weekend.

The EU called the attacks "unacceptable," and said they "must stop immediately and unconditionally."

"The priority should be to work on immediate de-escalation to protect civilian lives," the statement continued. "Israelis and Palestinians both have the right to live in peace, security and dignity. Only a political solution can put an end to the violence."

Gaza terrorists launched 10 rockets at Israel on Friday. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), 8 of those rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome System.

RAW FOOTAGE: The moment the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted 7 rockets fired from #Gaza at #Israel. pic.twitter.com/jxOTpbeHhT — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 1, 2019

A family home in southern Israel was hit by a rocket. No injuries were reported.

This family home in southern Israel was just hit by a rocket fired from Gaza. So far: 10 rockets have been fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians. 8 of those rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome System. pic.twitter.com/eTvhuTK2BE — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 1, 2019

Israel responded to the rocket fire by striking multiple Hamas targets in Gaza, including naval forces, training compounds, storage and weapons manufacturing sites, underground infrastructures, and a compound with an anti-missile simulator.

"Terror targets civilians. We target terror," the IDF said in a statement.

Israel's Channel 12 News reported that top-level ministers in the security cabinet believe this round of fighting is over and that Gaza's terror groups are not interested in more violence because it could jeopardize the regular transfer of funds from Qatar to Gaza.

However, some leaders believe more violence and a large-scale Israeli operation is bound to happen soon.

None of the terror groups in Gaza have claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during the security cabinet meeting Sunday that he holds Hamas accountable for everything that happens in Gaza.

"It must be understood that as far as we are concerned, Hamas is responsible for every attack originating from the territory of the Gaza Strip. I do not intend to go into detail here about our plans. We will continue to take action on all fronts for the security of the State of Israel, both openly and covertly, on land, sea, and in the air," Netanyahu said.

Israel's Channel 13 News reported that the IDF wants to avoid a full-scale confrontation with Gaza because it is also focused on eliminating threats from Iranian-backed militias in Israel's north.

"We are in a very sensitive and volatile security period on several fronts – north, east and south," Netanyahu said.