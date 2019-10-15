How Turkey’s Invasion is Changing the Face of the Middle East

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Turkish invasion of northeast Syria is continuing but, the area is seeing a shifting geopolitical landscape that is changing the face of the Middle East.

Forces allied with Turkey are accused of committing more atrocities and the Kurdish-led administration in northern Syrian says humanitarian conditions are getting worse every day.

The death toll is still rising and more than 130,000 people remain displaced.

Rupert Colville, a spokesman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, on Tuesday urged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to investigate reports of “summary executions”, citing footage showing Turkish-backed groups capturing and executing Kurdish captives on Saturday.

Now Syrian troops along with Russian assistance are changing the face of the battlefield.

Syrian army troops began to deploy along the border and take up positions in key Syrian towns to confront the Turkish advance.

While the fighting continues in northeast Syria, US Vice President Mike Pence will lead a delegation to Turkey after the Trump administration announced new sanctions on Turkey.

"The sanctions that were announced today will continue and will worsen unless and until Turkey embraces an immediate cease-fire, stops the violence, and agrees to negotiate a long-term settlement,” Trump said Monday.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) promised even more punishment during an interview on “Fox and Friends.”

"What he's [Erdogan] going to see is, he's going to see a united front that I haven't seen in a long time for Republicans and Democrats working with the administration are going to come down on him like a ton of bricks - Iranian type sanctions and he deserves it,” Graham said.

Yet Turkey's Erdogan remains defiant.

"Turkey, with Operation Peace Spring, has taken a vital step as important as the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation. Without paying any mind to threats and pressures, we are determined to take our operation until the very end,” said Erdogan.

In the meantime, the White House said US troops have been deployed to southern Syria to prevent a resurgence of ISIS. So far hundreds of ISIS supporters have escaped a prison and fled.