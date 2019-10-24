Israel Makes Water Out of Thin Air for Small Colombian Community

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is converting air into drinkable water for residents of a small town in northern Colombia.



The Israeli company "Watergen" has created an award-winning innovative machine that creates water out of thin air. Watergen's easily transportable GEN-M machine can make up to 800 liters of water every day – enough to provide fresh drinking water to isolated poor communities that do not have access to clean water.

The families of El Talento, a small town next to the Colombian city of Cúcuta, got their first taste of this machine when it was introduced to their community earlier this month. Andrés Suárez, Pastor of the Christian Center and general manager of the alliance project with the state of Israel in Colombia, partnered with the company to bring fresh water to El Talento.

The machine only needs a simple generator to operate.

The community held a big event to try out the life-giving machine and to express their love for the Jewish state.

Pastor Suárez said bringing the machine to Cúcuta was only possible thanks to two events that occurred in 2016 and 2018. The events were held to discuss how Colombia can strengthen its ties to Israel.

"At both events, we talked about the potential and challenges of Colombia's territory, North Santander Department, as well as about Israeli technology and innovation providing very good solutions to pressing problems," explained Suárez. "We seek to harness Israeli technology in water, agriculture, livestock, communications and other industries, all of which could be adapted to the needs of our region."

GEN-M will pass through Cúcuta and will be transported to La Guajira Department in northeastern Colombia. It will stay there for three months to help the communities in that region.

Watergen is not just helping Colombia. It is going all around the world to provide safe drinking water to those in need no matter their race or religion.