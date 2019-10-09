Possible 'Humanitarian Disaster': ISIS Attacks Kurds as Civilians Gather on Syrian Border to Stop Turkish Invasion

JERUSALEM, Israel – ISIS terrorists carried out a “large-scale” attack against US-backed Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria early Wednesday morning.

The attack targeted Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions in Raqqa, which was once the terror group’s de facto capital. Kurdish fighters say the assault consisted of three suicide attacks against them but did not give details about casualties.

At the same time of Turkish threats to invade NE Syria, Daesh sleeper cells launched a large-scale attack on SDF security bases inside al-Raqqa. — Mustafa Bali (@mustefabali) October 8, 2019

The assault comes while Kurdish forces are rallying on the Syrian-Turkish border to brace for an imminent showdown with Turkey in northeast Syria. Turkey says it will invade Syria to wipe out the Kurds and establish a “safe zone” where it will relocate 2 million Syrian refugees.

Turkey considers the Kurdish forces who operate inside northeast Syria to be terrorists due to their ties with Kurdish separatists who challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's power in his country. However, the Syrian Kurds are US allies who fought alongside American soldiers in the years-long fight against ISIS.

“The Daesh (ISIS) attack is large-scale and is not a hit and run operation. Now who is volunteering to fight them in case they capture parts of the city now that the SDF is busy manning borderline?” Kurdish fighter Bahtiyar Umut said on Twitter Wednesday.

Erdogan is moving forward with his invasion plans after President Donald Trump said on Sunday that US troops will step aside and not intervene to save its Kurdish allies, a major shift in US policy that drew bipartisan backlash.

A top Turkish official said on Wednesday that Turkey's military will "shortly" cross into Syria together with allied Syrian rebel forces to “neutralize” the Kurds. Turkey has been amassing troops on the Syrian border for weeks.

In response, Kurdish leaders are calling on all civilians to the border to confront Turkey’s impending attack.

The Kurdish-led civilian administration, known as the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, says: "We call upon our people, of all ethnic groups, to move toward areas close to the border with Turkey to carry out acts of resistance during this sensitive historical time."



It also called on the international community to not stand by as "a humanitarian catastrophe might befall our people" in northeastern Syria.

