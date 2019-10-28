Raw Footage Shows Christian Group Dodging Turkish Airstrikes While Aiding Displaced in Northeast Syria 

JERUSALEM, Israel – Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters Monday that Turkey will attack any Syrian Kurdish fighter that remains near the border in northeast Syria.

Turkey struck a deal with Russia last week to end its operation into northeast Syria. According to the agreement, the Kurds have until 3 p.m. GMT Tuesday to pull back to positions about 20 miles from the Turkish border. Turkey and Russia have agreed to patrol the border together once the Kurdish forces leave.

Cavusoglu said some Kurdish fighters have left the border area, but others remain.

But according to CBN's sources on the ground, Turkey is not waiting for the Kurdish fighters to leave. Ankara's forces have attacked the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions nonstop for days.

Dave Eubank, who leads a small Christian organization called the Free Burma Rangers, told CBN News they came under attack by the Turkish army along with their jihadist allies known as the "Free Syrian Army."

"The Free Syrian Army supported by Turk air and armor continue to their attack," Dave Eubank, who leads a small Christian organization called the Free Burma Rangers, told CBN News on Monday.

Eubank and his team are near Tel Tamir distributing food and aid to those affected by Turkey's operation. He said that Turkish forces are "five miles away from the north and the west."

Eubank sent CBN News raw footage of his team being forced to dodge Turkish airstrikes as they treat the wounded and feed the hungry.

Here's more footage from Oct. 26 near Soda Village. Heavy fighting and Turkish armored vehicles seen. #syria #turkey #FreeSyrianArmy pic.twitter.com/sb4FDQbVdC — David Eubank (@DaveEubankFBR) October 28, 2019

Eubank said it is clear that Turkey is not honoring the ceasefire agreement it made last week.

CBN News Contributing Correspondent Chuck Holton told Caitlin Burke on "The Rundown" podcast how Holton, Eubank and the FBR team narrowly escaped another attack.

Eubank thanks everyone who is praying for his team and those still fighting in northeast Syria.

"Thank you for all those who care and pray for these people. God bless you," he said.