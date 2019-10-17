Saudi Arabia to Allow Access to Ancient Biblical Sites, Including ‘the Real’ Mount Sinai

After being closed to tourism for the past few decades, Saudi Arabia is not only allowing tourists to visit but opening their doors for those who want to see the biblical sites the country has to offer.

The move to allow tourism comes following the second meeting of evangelical leaders from America, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to Rhonda Sand, the owner of a U.S.-based travel company called Living Passages, Saudi Arabia is changing for the better.

“The atmosphere in Saudi Arabia is changing,” Sand pointed out. “They are hard at work developing the country for Western tourism.”

Due to the changes being made, Living Passages has been able to begin giving tours to tourists who want to see biblical locations in Saudi Arabia.

The “first-ever Christian tour of rare sites,” began this week, where the touring company brings visitors to what they believe is Mount Sinai, the site where God gave Moses the 10 Commandments.

According to Fox News, Living Passages launched their first tour group bringing 25 people to “Jethro’s Caves in the land of Midian,” led by Joel Richardson, the author of “Mount Sinai in Arabia: The True Location Revealed.”

Richardson says the trip is one of the most faith stirring experiences in his life.

“This portends to be the most significant new archaeological site in modern history,” Richardson said to Fox News. “We’re tremendously blessed that the Saudi government is allowing us to visit the kingdom to see some of its rich historical and geographic treasures.”

Ryan Mauro, who runs The Ryan Mauro show on Youtube, a show “dedicated to uncovering, protecting, and discovering history that’s in danger or lost,” will be heading up a tour in February as well.

Last December Mauro filmed the documentary “Finding the Mountain of Moses: The Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia,” which details various biblical sites that the Living Passages tours will embark on.

The tour will visit the Jebel al-Lawz mountain in what would be the ancient land of Midian, which is believed to be Mount Sinai.

In his short documentary, Mauro explains why he believes the Jebel al-Lawz mountain is, in fact, Mount Sinai from the Bible.

“For generations, we have been taught we had to believe the story of the Exodus on faith alone. We were taught that Mount Sinai was located in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, but there was barely any evidence found there to make the story of Moses and the Exodus believable,” reads the video’s description.

“A new theory has emerged in recent decades that the real Mount Sinai is actually in Saudi Arabia, along with other stunning evidences … Now, unprecedented footage has been acquired from within Saudi Arabia, bringing the Exodus story to life as never before and potentially shaking up the Middle East.”

Aside from visiting what Mauro refers to as the “real Mount Sinai,” the group will visit an ancient well that is believed to be where Moses met his wife Zipporah. They will also visit the ruins of Dedan, Wadi Tayyib and Tayma, where it is believed that Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar frequented.

If you want to learn more about Living Passages, you can visit their website, or keep up with their travels on Facebook.